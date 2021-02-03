Stephens Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,450.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,427.08.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,418.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,297.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.