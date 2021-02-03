Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 69,323 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 8.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.93. 535,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,928. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42.

