Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 73,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,609. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

