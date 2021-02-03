stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $206,371.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $44.42 million and approximately $206,371.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $1,625.89 or 0.04413814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.