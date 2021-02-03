stETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

