Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 54,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 662% compared to the typical volume of 7,213 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,770 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE CLDR opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

