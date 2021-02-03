STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $50,470.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,423.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.64 or 0.04383983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00399442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.01161293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00483542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00403269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020757 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

