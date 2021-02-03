Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.