Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 61,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.