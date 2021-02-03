Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by $6.92. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

