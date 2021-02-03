StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $382.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day moving average of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.