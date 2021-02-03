Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,336 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

