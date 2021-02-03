Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,541 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000.

PJAN stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

