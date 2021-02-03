Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,554 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $145.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

