Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

