Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

