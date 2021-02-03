Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:IP opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

