Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

