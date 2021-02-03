Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

