Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

