Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.