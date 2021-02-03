Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 343,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,085.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

