Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 356.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 191,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.