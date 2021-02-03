Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.80% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Shares of BUFR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

