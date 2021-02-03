Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.