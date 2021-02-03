Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $476.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $476.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

