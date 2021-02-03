Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.91 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 533,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Intel by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

