Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 10,086 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

