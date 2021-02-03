Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,725,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

