Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 240.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRS opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

