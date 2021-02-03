Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,732,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stride by 820.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 301,701 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 1,807.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Stride has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

