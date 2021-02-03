Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Cap of $163.08 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $163.08 million and approximately $354,455.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $49.78 or 0.00132531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064027 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078096 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00239710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00039216 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

