StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Cap of $872,240.28

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $872,240.28 and $442.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,335,398,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,922,203,996 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

