Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

