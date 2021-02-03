Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,518. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

