(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.45

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $213.45 and last traded at $213.45, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.45.

The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.