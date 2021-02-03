Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $7.34. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 94,027 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $60,885.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,656 shares of company stock valued at $238,578 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.