Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to post earnings of C$1.38 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.30. The company has a market cap of C$35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.35.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

