Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 14,147 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,115,010.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,716. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8949085 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.35.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

