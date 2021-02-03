Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

