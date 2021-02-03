Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) Short Interest Update

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 468,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Sundance Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Sundance Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 291.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundance Energy will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

