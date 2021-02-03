Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 16.3% Higher

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) traded up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.21. 861,039,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 634,823,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

