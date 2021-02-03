Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,046,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,384,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

