Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 11.1%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30. 415,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 402,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $140.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.77 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

