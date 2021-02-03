Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,799,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $10,997,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

