Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.19. Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

About Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH)

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

