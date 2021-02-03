Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Up 21.5%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shot up 21.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.14. 8,082,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 12,504,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 133.44%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

