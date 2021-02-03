Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,241. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

