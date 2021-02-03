Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.81 or 0.04317266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,966,656 coins and its circulating supply is 305,881,391 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

