SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Up 29.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares rose 29.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 41,016,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 5,938,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

